Antoine Duplantis had three hits and drove home three runs and Ma’Khail Hilliard allowed three runs in six innings as LSU clinched the its Southeastern Conference series against Tennessee with a 14-5 victory Saturday night at The Box.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – Beau Jordan reached safely on a throwing error by shortstop Andre Lipcius. Zach Watson reached on a bunt single. Beau Jordan advanced to third and Watson moved to second on a balk by Garrett Stallings. Beau Jordan scored and Watson went to third on a single by Duplantis. Watson scored on a ground out to the third baseman by Austin Bain. Hunter Feduccia walked. After Feduccia was forced at second on a ground ball to the shortstop by Nick Coomes, Duplantis scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera. Coomes and Cabrera scored on a triple by Jake Slaughter. LSU 5, TENNESSEE 0

LSU second inning – Watson singled and stole second. Watson advanced to third on a fly out to the centerfielder and scored on a single by Bain. LSU 6, TENNESSEE 0

Tennessee fifth inning – Nico Mascia hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. Evan Russell walked and Pete Derkay singled. After Benito Santiago and Brodie Leftridge flied out to the leftfielder, Russell and Derkay scored on a double by Wyatt Stapp. LSU 6, TENNESSEE 3

LSU fifth inning – Coomes doubled and moved to third on an infield single by Cabrera. After Slaughter struck out, Coomes scored on Hal Hughes’ bunt to the pitcher. Cabrera went to third and Hughes advanced to second when the catcher Mascia did not hold the ball on the throw from the pitcher. Cabrera scored on a ground out to the second baseman by Beau Jordan. Hughes scored on an infield single by Watson. LSU 9, TENNESSEE 3

LSU seventh inning – Coomes singled, stole second and moved to third on a ground out to the second baseman by Cabrera. Slaughter hit a two-run homer over the leftfield fence. Hughes singled and was forced at second on a ground ball to the pitcher by Beau Jordan. Watson walked. Beau Jordan went to third and Watson advanced to second on a wild pitch by Donovan Benoit. Beau Jordan and Watson scored on a single by Duplantis. LSU 13, TENNESSEE 3

Tennessee eighth inning – Justin Ammons singled. After Lipcius struck out, Mascia singled. Ammons scored and Mascia moved to third on a single by Russell. Mascia scored on a ground out to the shortstop by Pete Derkay. LSU 13, TENNESSEE 5

LSU eighth inning – With two out, pinch-hitter Nick Webre hit a solo home run over the rightfield fence. LSU 14, TENNESSEE 5

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

For the second consecutive night, the outcome of the game was decided in the early innings. The Tigers scored three runs in both the first and second innings en route to a 9-3 victory Friday. On Saturday, LSU took advantage of an error by the shortstop Lipcius to score five first-inning runs. All but one of the runs were unearned. Duplantis’ single put the Tigers on top 1-0. Cabrera and Slaughter had two-out hits which brought home the final three runs. Cabrera had a single and Slaughter had his first career triple.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Duplantis had his second straight three-hit night against the Volunteers. Duplantis singled home a run in the first. He also had a two-run single in the seventh. Duplantis’ other hit was an infield single in the fourth. Duplantis extended his hitting streak to eight games. He is 16-for-33 in those eight games. Hilliard had just one bad inning in registering his seventh victory of the year. Hilliard allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. Tennessee scored the three runs and collected three of its five hits in the fifth. Hilliard permitted just two batters to reach base in the other five innings. The six innings pitched equaled Hilliard’s season-high. He had thrown six innings in three other games this year.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 17, Tennessee 9

Errors: Tennessee 2, LSU 2

Left on base: LSU 6, Tennessee 5

Walks issued: LSU 1, Tennessee 3

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 12, Tennessee 5

Stolen bases: LSU 3, Tennessee 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 3 runs scored, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run scored

Nick Coomes: 3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 1 2B

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-5, 4 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 3B

Beau Jordan: 1-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored

Austin Bain: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Caleb Gilbert: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K

TENNESSEE

Pete Derkay: 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

Nico Mascia: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 HR

Justin Ammons: 2-for-4, 1 run scored

Wyatt Stapp: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 2B

Garrett Stallings: 5 IP, 12 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Bain at second base and Coomes at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. Beau Jordan batted in the leadoff spot for the second straight night. . .Watson extended his hitting streak to five games with the bunt single in the first. Watson is 8-for-19 during the five games. . .Slaughter’s triple in the first was the first of his career. His home run was his third in two days. Slaughter drove in a career-best four runs. . .Coomes had a career-high three hits. He was 4-for-29 on the season entering Saturday’s game. . .Every Tigers starter except for Feduccia had a hit. Every starter except for Feduccia and Bain scored a run. . .Gilbert threw the final three innings. He gave up two eighth-inning runs on three singles and an infield out. Gilbert retired Jay Charleston on a ground ball to the second baseman with the bases loaded and two out in the seventh. Gilbert had a 1-2-3 ninth to record his first save of the season. . .LSU has clinched the series victory – its fifth straight against Tennessee. The Tigers have not lost a regular season series to the Vols since 2009. . .LSU is 23-13 overall, 8-6 in the SEC. The Tigers are third in the Western Division – 1½ games behind first place Arkansas. Tennessee is 21-16 overall, 5-9 in the SEC. The Volunteers are last in the Eastern Division. . .The paid attendance was 10,578. The actual crowd was a little less than 3,500.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Tennessee at The Box on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m. Central. Devin Fontenot will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Tennessee game will be available on the SEC Network.