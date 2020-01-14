Five LSU Tigers scored in double figures as they outlasted Texas A&M in overtime, 89-85, Tuesday night in Reed Arena. LSU improves to 12-4 on the season and 4-0 in SEC play. Texas A&M moves to 8-7 overall and 2-2 in the SEC.

The win at Texas A&M marks 11 straight road wins in SEC play dating back to last season. The win also is the ninth straight regular season SEC victory for the Tigers. LSU has won five straight overtime games played on the road.

Freshman forward Trendon Watford led the offense with a team high 19 points and 11 rebounds to record a double-double. He also had six assists. Senior guard Skylar Mays also scored 19 to along with seven rebounds and a game high eight assists. Sophomore forward Darius Days finished with 16 points. He pulled in six boards. Sophomore guard Javonte Smart had 18 points and four rebounds in the effort. Sophomore forward Emmitt Williams finished with 10 points, seven boards and four assists.

Senior forward Josh Nebo led the Aggies with a game high 20 points. He also had nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Senior guard Wendell Mitchell scored 11 and had four rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Andre Gordon put up 17 points to go along with three assists and two blocks.

Up next on the schedule, the Tigers will travel to Ole Miss for a 7 p.m. CT tip on Saturday, January 18.