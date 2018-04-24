AJ Labas threw a six-hit shutout and Josh Smith had two hits, including a home run, in his return to the lineup, as LSU ended a four-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory against Lamar in a non-conference game at The Box on Tuesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU third inning – With one out, Brandt Broussard reached on an error by the third baseman Cole Coker. After getting his at-bat extended when Coker missed a foul pop up, Smith singled Broussard to third base. Broussard scored on a sacrifice fly to the rightfielder by Antoine Duplantis. LSU 1, LAMAR 0

LSU sixth inning –Smith hit a leadoff home run over the rightfield fence. After Duplantis struck out, Daniel Cabrera walked. Cabrera stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher Chad McKinney. Cabrera scored on a single by Austin Bain. LSU 3, LAMAR 0

LSU seventh inning – Hunter Feduccia walked and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hal Hughes. Feduccia went to third on a ground out to the second baseman by Broussard. After Smith walked, Feduccia scored on Duplantis’ single. Pinch-runner Jake Slaughter and Duplantis scored on a double by Cabrera. LSU 6, LAMAR 0

LSU eighth inning – Zach Watson singled and pinch-hitter Bryce Jordan walked. Nick Coomes singled to load the bases. After Hughes flied out to the centerfielder, Watson was forced at the plate on Broussard’s ground ball to the pitcher. Pinch-runner Braden Doughty and Coomes scored on a single by Slaughter. LSU 8, LAMAR 0

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Lamar had a chance to have a big inning against Labas in the fourth inning. The Cardinals loaded the bases with on outs on singles by Philip Ingram and Cole Girouard and a walk to Robin Adames. Labas then struck out Coker and Logan Lejeune. Cole Secrest lined out to the shortstop Hughes to keep LSU in front 1-0. The Tigers broke open the game with seven runs over their last three at-bats.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Labas rebounded from his rough outing at Tulane six days ago with the first midweek shutout by a Tigers pitcher in six seasons. Tyler Jones shut out UNO 5-0 in 2011. Labas gave up six hits, walked one and struck out a season-high nine batters. Lamar had a runner past first base in just two innings – the fourth and the ninth. After giving up one-out singles to Mitch Andrews and Chad Fleischmann, Labas ended the game by striking out Payton Robertson and getting Chase Kemp to ground out to Broussard at second base. The victory was the fifth of the year for Labas. In his return to the lineup, Smith played a role in two of the Tigers’ first three runs. With a runner on first in the third, Smith singled to send Broussard around to third base. Broussard then scored on Duplantis’ sacrifice fly. Then, Smith opened the sixth with his second homer of the year. Smith, who handled successfully his one chance at third base, went 2-for-3 and drew a walk. He was removed for a pinch-runner in the seventh.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 9, Lamar 6

Errors: LSU 0, Lamar 3

Left on base: Lamar 6, LSU 6

Walks issued: LSU 1, Lamar 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 9, Lamar 5

Stolen bases: LSU 1, Lamar 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Josh Smith: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Zach Watson: 2-for-4

Daniel Cabrera: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 BB

AJ Labas: 9 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 9 K

LAMAR

Cole Girouard: 2-for-3

Jace Campbell: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Smith at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Labas was the pitcher. Nick Webre was the designated hitter. Smith was back in the lineup for the first time since the Notre Dame series on opening weekend. Smith batted first in the lineup. . .Bain extended his hitting streak to nine games with the RBI single in the sixth. . .The top five hitters in the lineup – Smith, Duplantis, Cabrera, Bain and Watson – accounted for seven of the Tigers’ nine hits. . .Watson had just three hits in 17 at-bats prior to Tuesday’s game. . .LSU was 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position. . .The Tigers are 25-17, while the Cardinals are 13-28. . .The paid attendance was 10,027. The actual crowd was a little more than 3,000.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. The Rebels (32-9) played Mississippi State in a non-conference game in Jackson on Tuesday night. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Ole Miss game will be available on the SEC Network.