LSU blanks Southeastern Louisiana, 31-0, for first home shutout since 2014
LSU recorded its first home shutout Saturday in nearly four calendar years.The No. 11 Tigers (2-0) held visiting Southeastern Louisiana (0-2) scoreless in the teams' first meeting since 1949 en rou...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news