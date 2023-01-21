The only winner from an LSU perspective Saturday was the school gift shop selling at $75 each the newly released replica jerseys of LSU’s 1979 SEC men’s basketball championship team.

Unfortunately, despite wearing those same jerseys, none of the greatness from 44 years ago transported through time for the current overmatched Tigers as they suffered their sixth straight loss.

No. 9 Tennessee, armed with college basketball’s No. 1 defense, wore out LSU with strength, athleticism and depth in a 77-56 victory at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) outscored the Tigers 33-7 in points off turnovers and 36-12 in 3-pointers.

LSU (12-7, 1-6 SEC) trailed by single digits for most of the first half before a 12-2 Tennessee run in the final 3:11 gave the Vols a 39-22 lead at intermission.

A 17-6 burst by UT in a 5-½ minute span of the second half when the Vols hit 6 of 8 shots including three 3-pointers pushed the lead to 27.

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James had a game-high 22 points, including 4 of 6 3’s.

While the Vols had four players in double figures, LSU forward KJ Williams and guard Trae Hannibal were the only Tigers in double-digits with 16 points and 10 points respectively.

LSU plays next at Arkansas on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Tigers beat the Razorbacks 60-57 on Dec. 28 to open SEC play. Arkansas (13-6, 2-5) beat Ole Miss 69-57 earlier Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.