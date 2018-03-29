Zack Hess allowed one run in 6.2 innings and both Zach Watson and Antoine Duplantis had three hits as LSU pulled away with a seven-run seventh inning for a 10-1 victory against Mississippi State in the opening game of their Southeastern Conference series at The Box on Thursday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU second inning – With one out, Hunter Feduccia was hit by a pitch and Beau Jordan walked. After Daniel Cabrera flied out to the centerfielder, Feduccia scored on a single by Jake Slaughter. LSU 1, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

LSU third inning – Watson hit a leadoff home run over the centerfield fence. LSU 2, MISSISSIPPI STATE 0

Mississippi State sixth inning – Jake Mangum walked. After Luke Alexander flied out to the rightfielder, Mangum stole second. After Tanner Allen struck out, Mangum scored on a double by Hunter Stovall. LSU 2, MISSISSIPPI STATE 1

LSU seventh inning – With two out, Hal Hughes doubled and scored on Watson’s single. Watson scored on Duplantis’ triple. Antoine scored on an infield single by Austin Bain. Bryce Jordan was hit by a pitch and Feduccia singled to load the bases. Bain scored on a single by Beau Jordan. Bryce Jordan and Feduccia scored on a single by Cabrera. Beau Jordan scored on a single by Slaughter. LSU 9, MISSISSIPPI STATE 1

LSU eighth inning – Watson singled and advanced to second on a passed ball by Marshall Gilbert. Watson moved to third on an infield single by Duplantis and scored on a single by Bain. LSU 10, MISSISSIPPI STATE 1

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Bulldogs, who were blanked on two hits through the first five innings, had a great opportunity to wipe out a 2-0 deficit in the sixth. A two-out run-scoring double by Stovall cut the Tigers’ lead in half at 2-1. Hess walked Josh Hatcher to put the go-ahead run on base. Stovall advanced to third on a wild pitch and Hatcher then stole second base. Hess protected the one-run advantage by striking out pinch-hitter Justin Foscue. In the next inning, LSU scored seven runs to break open the game.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Hess provided the pitching and Watson came through with two big hits to help the Tigers get out to a 3-1 lead. Hess allowed one run and three hits with four walks and ten strikeouts. Hess got into trouble in the first inning when he gave up a double to Mangum and walked Allen. Hess struck out Hatcher with runners on first and third to end the inning. Hess did not permit another batter to reach base until Gilbert doubled with two out in the fifth. Hess retired Rowdey Jordan on a ground ball to the second baseman for the third out. Hess stranded two runners in scoring position in the sixth with his strikeout of Foscue. Watson, who had just three hits in 16 at-bats coming into the game, gave Hess a 2-0 lead with a solo home run in the third. Then, Watson put the Tigers on top 3-1 with a two-out, RBI single in the seventh. LSU would score six more runs in that inning to go ahead 9-1. Watson led off the eighth with a single and came around to score the Tigers’ final run of the night.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 14, Mississippi State 3

Errors: Mississippi State 0, LSU 1

Left on base: Mississippi State 8, LSU 7

Walks issued: Mississippi State 3, LSU 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 12, Mississippi State 6

Stolen bases: Mississippi State 3, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 3B

Jake Slaughter: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Austin Bain: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Daniel Cabrera: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Zack Hess: 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 10 K

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Konnor Pilkington: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Bain at second base and Bryce Jordan at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hess was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. . .The Tigers sent 76 batters to the plate between run-scoring hits. Beau Jordan singled home a run in the eighth inning of Saturday’s game at Vanderbilt. Then, Slaughter had a RBI single in the second inning against Mississippi State. . .Every Tigers starter except for Bryce Jordan had a hit. Every LSU starter except for Cabrera and Slaughter scored a run. Every Tigers starter except for Bryce Jordan, Feduccia and Hughes drove in a run. . .LSU scored all seven runs in the seventh with two out. There were six run-scoring hits – by Watson, Duplantis, Bain, Beau Jordan, Cabrera and Slaughter. Cabrera’ single brought in two runs. . .Beau Jordan (nine games) and Duplantis (eight games) extended hitting streaks. . .The five runs allowed by Pilkington were a season-high. . .Two Bulldogs relief pitchers gave up five runs and eight hits in 1.1 innings. . .All three hits off Hess were doubles. . .Three Tigers relievers – John Kodros, Nick Bush and Todd Peterson – worked 2.1 hitless innings. . .LSU has a seven-game winning streak against Mississippi State. The last time the Tigers won seven in a row against the Bulldogs occurred during the 1991-92 seasons. . .LSU is 17-10 overall, 4-3 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Ole Miss for second place in the Western Division – one game behind Arkansas. Mississippi State is 13-14 overall, 1-6 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 10,532. The actual crowd was about 5,100.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Mississippi State at The Box on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central. Caleb Gilbert will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Mississippi State game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.