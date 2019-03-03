Starting with Friday night starting pitcher Zack Hess’ meltdown and ace closer Todd Peterson blowing a three-run lead on Sunday afternoon, No. 1 ranked LSU didn’t even look like a top 10 ranked team in its first true test of the season at 16th ranked Texas.

Right fielder Austin Todd’s game-winning RBI off Peterson in the bottom of the ninth capped a three-run rally by the Longhorns for a 7-6 victory to sweep the Tigers.

Texas rallied from a 6-3 deficit in its last two innings, touching Peterson for three runs on four hits.

It went awry for LSU (8-3) in the Texas ninth with the Tigers leading 6-4.

Texas leadoff hitter catcher Michael McCann was awarded first base after it was ruled he was hit by a pitch. Though replays showed McCann may not have been hit, the umpiring crew didn’t bother to review the play despite LSU coach Paul Mainieri’s request to do so.

Shortstop Masen Hibbler’s single advanced McCann to second base and second baseman Lance Ford’s sacrifice bunt moved McCann to third and Hibbler to second.

McCann scored on centerfielder Duke Ellis’ RBI single, and Hibbler scored the game-tying run on a potential double play ground ball in which LSU shortstop Josh Smith pulled his foot off second base.

That set the stage for what seemed like the inevitable, Todd’s single to score Ellis from second base with the game-winning run.

“It was obviously a heartbreaker for us,” Mainieri said. “We felt pretty great with a three-run lead the way that (Cole) Henry was throwing to turn the ball over to (Todd) Peterson, who has been doing such a great job. They didn’t hit the ball hard that last inning. It was just some kind of bizarre plays that allowed them to come back and tie the game and they take the lead. We thought we had the double play at the end, and we just couldn’t make the play there. They got the clutch hit in the end.”

It capped a weekend of mostly awful baseball from the Tigers, who got beat a combined 16-5 in the first two games of the series when eight LSU pitchers issued 20 walks while allowing 16 hits.

In the 8-1 and 8-4 LSU losses Friday and Saturday respectively, starters Hess and Landon Marceaux pitched a combined 5.1 innings and gave up nine runs (all earned) and nine hits while walking eight and striking out eight.

Meanwhile, Texas starting pitchers Bryce Elder and Blair Henley went 6.2 and 6 innings respectively, allowing four runs on nine hits, striking out 13 and walking just six.

On Sunday, LSU starter Eric Walker lasted four innings and 69 pitches (40 for strikes). He allowed three runs (all earned), gave up four hits, struck out one and walked one.

LSU ran Texas freshman starter Coy Cobb in the top of the fifth after the Tigers tied the game at 3-3. Catcher Brock Mathis scored on a wild pitch and Smith doubled and scored on a ground out.

The Tigers appeared in control with two runs in the sixth thanks to an RBI each from Smith and centerfielder Zach Watson, and added another run in the seventh when pinch-runner Giovanni DiGiacomo scored on a throwing error.

Meanwhile, LSU pitching temporarily settled with freshman Cole Henry delivering an almost-flawless 3.1 innings before allowing an eighth-inning leadoff double to Texas’ left fielder Eric Kennedy.

Peterson entered with one out and recorded a strikeout before Texas third baseman Ryan Reynolds slapped an RBI double to cut LSU’s lead to 6-4.

A strikeout of Longhorns’ catcher Tate Shaw helped Peterson escape with no further damage, but Texas’ game-winning rally in the ninth started with its Nos. 7, 8 and 9 hole-hitters.

The sweep by Texas (10-3) emphatically avenged the Tigers taking two of three games over the Longhorns last season in Baton Rouge.

This time around, Texas exposed LSU’s shaky pitching which hadn’t been remotely impressive in the first two weeks of the season against inferior competition.

After the first 11 games, LSU starting pitchers have allowed 43 hits and 30 runs. In his first three starts, Hess is 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA, giving up 16 hits and nine runs (eight earned) in 12.2 innings with 16 strikeouts and eight walks.

LSU returns home for nine straight home games, starting with a Wednesday night date against Holy Cross, followed by a three-game series vs. California.

The Tigers open SEC play March 15 at home against Kentucky with a three-game series.