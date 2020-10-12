Ed Orgeron watched plenty of context and potential excuses go back and forth across his television Saturday night like a tennis match.

The LSU coach returned from a 45-41 loss to unranked Missouri (1-2) as disappointing and frustrating as the defensive performance — or lack thereof — that allowed it.

And there were No. 2 Alabama (3-0) and Ole Miss (1-2) trading an conference-record 1,370 combined yards more reminiscent of the type of Big XII shootout at which the SEC has historically rolled its eyes.

But Orgeron wasn't looking for excuses then, or offering them Monday.

He was continuing to identify and address the Tigers' shortcomings with their biggest challenges still on the horizon.