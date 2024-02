The latest offer to hit the table for Bryce Perry-Wright came from a program already in on him. LSU and the new defensive staff reoffered Perry-Wright on Monday, reestablishing a connection with the four-star strongside defense end.

Defensive line coach Bo Davis and defensive coordinator Blake Baker contacted him with the news earlier this week, eyeing the Rivals100 recruit from Buford, a defensive powerhouse in Georgia, as a key target for the Class of 2026.

"(Davis) was just telling me he is trying to build something and keep the legacy going at LSU," Perry-Wright said.