LSU breaks the ice with 2023 commit Omarion Miller
LSU made a splash on Monday when 2023 North Caddo wide receiver Omarion Miller publicly committed to LSU via Twitter.
The 2023 receiver had a monster spring and summer after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and football camps were underway.
Miller becomes the first pledge for LSU in the 2023 class after emerging as one of the state's top young prospects. Miller earned his offer during the LSU prospect camp this summer after making a sensational catch in front of head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU staff. The acrobatic catch prompted Orgeron to offer Miller on the spot, adding to a list that already consisted of Arkansas, Miami, and Mississippi State among others.
Miller is a two-sport star for North Caddo that averages over 20 points a game on the hardwood.