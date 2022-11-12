News More News
LSU, Brian Kelly officially clinch SEC Championship trip as Ole Miss falls

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
Staff
@JeritRoser

The LSU football team landed back in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening just as Alabama, of all teams, officially punched the Tigers' tickets to the 2022 SEC Championship next month.

The No. 9 Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2) kneeled out a 30-24 victory at No. 11 Ole Miss (8-2, 4-2) that, paired with No. 7 LSU's 13-10 defeat of Arkansas (5-5, 2-4) hours earlier, finalized the SEC West race.

The Tigers finished the day a game ahead of both Alabama and the Rebels after beating the teams head-to-head in their previous two games.

LSU steps outside of conference next week at home against UAB before closing the regular season on the road at Texas A&M.

Brian Kelly becomes the fourth coach in the conference's history to lead his team to the title game in his first year at the helm.

SEC West Standings
Team SEC Record Overall Record Remaining Games

LSU

5-2

8-2

vs UAB, @ A&M

Alabama

5-2

8-2

vs. A. Peay, vs. Aub.

Ole Miss

4-2

8-2

@ Ark., vs. Miss. St.

Mississippi State

3-3

6-3

vs. ETSU, @ Ole Miss

Arkansas

2-4

5-5

vs. Ole Miss, @ Mizzou

Auburn

1-5

3-6

vs. A&M, vs. WKU, @ Bama

Texas A&M

1-5

3-6

@ Aub., vs. UMass, vs. LSU
First-Year SEC Coaches in Championship Game
Year Coach Team SEC Championship Outcome

2005

Les Miles

LSU

Lost to Georgia, 34-14

2013

Gus Malzahn

Auburn

Beat Missouri, 59-42

2015

Jim McElwain

Florida

Lost to Alabama, 29-15

2022

Brian Kelly

LSU

Dec. 3, 2022
{{ article.author_name }}