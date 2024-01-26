The LSU Football staff is going to look a lot different in 2024, and I don't just mean the coaches. We've seen six new coaches hired, two staff members leave, and now Austin Thomas is returning to LSU after two years away from the program.

Thomas has served on LSU's staff twice. He first worked on Les Miles' staff from 2013-17. He was promoted to football general manager in 2016, a position he'd hold for two years before he eventually accepted a job as Texas A&M's associate athletic director for football personnel, a job he was offered by then-Texas A&M AD Scott Woodward. He'd then make a one-year stop in Baylor and rejoining the LSU staff for the 2021 season, where he was again hired by Woodward.

When he came back to LSU in 2021, he was in charge of overseeing roster management. He served in that position for just one year before he was let go when Brian Kelly took over as head coach in 2022. At the time, there was belief that Thomas could move into an administrative role, but instead, he took a job as Ole Miss' football chief of staff where he's served for the two seasons since.

Thomas posted a heartfelt message on social media after he left LSU in 2021: