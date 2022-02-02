LSU brings 4-star LB Harold Perkins back to Louisiana for Signing Day win

LSU and new coach Brian Kelly didn't reel in as many prospects Wednesday as they had hoped, but did eventually land one of the biggest fish shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Cypress Park (Texas) star Harold Perkins, the nation's No. 33 overall prospect, announced his plans to sign with the Tigers.

The New Orleans-born, but Houston-based four-star recruit chose to fulfill a childhood dream of playing in Tiger Stadium despite a rollercoaster final month of his recruitment that included a brief commitment to Texas A&M and a visit to Florida.