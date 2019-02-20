LSU's fourth overtime in SEC play proved less kind.

The Tigers survived a frustrating first half to battle Florida (15-11, 7-6) for the final 13 minutes of regulation and into their fifth extra period of the season.

But No. 13 LSU (21-5, 11-2) couldn't manage answers for three Gators' 3-pointers in as many possessions and eventually fell, 82-77.

"They simply wanted it more than us — that was it," said freshman forward Naz Reid, later adding, "I can't really say anything more than they clearly wanted it more than us."

Tremont Waters was able to quickly match the first of Florida's deep shots, from Noah Locke, to tie the game at 70-70 with 2:44 remaining.

But KeVaughn Allen drained another on the next possession, came up with a steal 20 seconds later, and then doubled the lead with a 3-pointer off a Gators' rebound.

Florida's senior guard finished with 12 points in the final period to lead all players with 21 in the game after going just 5-for-7 with three points until the final 5:38 of regulation.

"A bunch of adversity and found a way," Florida coach Mike White said. "I thought KeVaughn Allen was terrific in the overtime period ... You talk about mental toughness, and some guys struggle — we all struggle with it at times — but I thought he displayed a great example.

"He had a couple plays that he didn't make, and then he gets in the overtime period and he moves on to the next play and he stays in the moment and keeps fighting and made huge shots for us in the overtime period."

The Tigers had won their past three overtime affairs — all conference games since Jan. 12 — since losing to Florida State in November.

LSU struggled to one of its poorest offensive halves at home all season at the hands of Florida's defense.

"I'll say this: When our season ends, we're gonna lose to a team like this," LSU coach Will Wade said. "This is the same type of team that Missouri is. This is the same type team. There's a certain type of team that gives us a lot of problems. And whenever our season ends, wherever that is, it's gonna end just like this, in the same way, because we just don't have some of that stuff to beat some of these teams.

"We're either gonna develop that over the next couple weeks, or that's how it's gonna end. It's really that simple."

The Tigers matched their previous worst scoring output in the PMAC with 31 points — tying a mark set Dec. 21 against Furman — on 41.4 percent shooting, 2-for-6 from beyond the arc and 5-for-9 from the foul line with seven turnovers.

Waters and Reid combined for just five points in the half.

"We could just never get in a rhythm tonight," Wade said. "The game was played at Florida's pace and their way the whole night. We could never get ourselves going. Florida was able to impose their will and impose their style of play on us."

And the Gators meanwhile capitalized on one high-percentage shot after another en route to 22 points in the paint and a 33-31 lead.

But LSU came alive for stretches of the second half, and the Pete Maravich Assembly Center followed.

Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams scored six straight points to push the Tigers ahead, 44-42, with 13:45 remaining for their first lead since 2-0.

The teams battled to eight ties and three other lead changes the remainder of regulation.

Florida claimed two leads in the final three possessions.

Reid answered on each occasion — first with a pair of free throws, then with a putback jumper in the lane off his own miss.

LSU finally buckled down defensively to force a shot-clock violation with 4.7 seconds on the clock.

But Waters' potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer sailed left.

And the Tigers couldn't keep with the Gators in the additional five minutes.

"They're a very physical team," junior guard Skylar Mays said. "That's one of the most physical teams that we've faced in — I don't want to say this year but in a while. It definitely woke us up and made us get back to the drawing board and go to work and prepare for Saturday."

LSU finished 27-for-63 (42.9 percent) from the field, 7-for-22 (31.8 percent) from three-point range and 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) from the foul line.

Mays and Reid paced the Tigers with 18 and 16 points, respectively, and Reid led all players with 15 rebounds.

Waters, Bigby-Williams and junior guard Marlon Taylor each scored 10 points.

Waters dished out four assists, and Bigby-Williams blocked three shots.

Freshman guard Darius Days added nine points off the bench.

"I thought they beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls, Wade said. "I thought they were more physical. We told our guys all week that Florida was gonna give us unbelievable resistance defensively, and I don't think some of guys believed us. I think some of our guys thought we were just gonna be able to show up and do what we do. And that wasn't the case."

Locke and Mike Okauru added 15 points each to Allen's effort for the Gators.

Big man Kevarrius Hayes scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and point guard Andrew Nembhard finished with eight points, eight assists and three steals

Florida finished 30-for-65 (46.2 percent) from the field, 11-for-30 (36.7 percent) from the 3-point line and 11-for-13 (84.6 percent) from the free-throw line.

Each team committed 14 turnovers, but the Gators were able to score 21 points off the Tigers' while allowing just seven.

"Winning at LSU, with this team," White said. "What's LSU ranked? Thirteen? Wow, we'll take it. That was a great win for us. It was a big win, arguably our biggest of the year."