LSU CB Cordale Flott heading to the NFL: Source

LSU junior cornerback Cordale Flott will forego his senior season and head to the NFL, a source tells TigerDetails.

Matt Zenitz reported the news first.

Flott spent the last three years in Baton Rouge under cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who left the Tigers to join Billy Napier's staff at Florida. He played in a total of 35 games. Flott racked up 99 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, 12 passes defended and one interception during his time as a Tiger.

His lone pick came in Week 4 of the 2021 season against Mississippi State where he showed off his leaping ability. See that interception below.