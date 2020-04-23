Kristian Fulton's teammates and coaches consistently praised his character, work ethic and leadership during a 2017 season sidelined by an NCAA suspension.

Nearly three years later, the LSU cornerback has fielded plenty of questions from NFL coaches and executives about the details of that process.

And his impression is that those officials have also appreciated his handling of that obstacle and growth from the experience.



Enough so that the 6-foot, 197-pound standout remains positioned among the Tigers most likely to join Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow in Thursday's first round.

"I'm still amazed at it," Fulton said. "Last night I was watching an old video I posted on Twitter of me working out, and I was suspended at the time. And I was just thinking, 'Wow, in '17, I was going through this, and now tomorrow I'm about to possibly be a first-round draft pick.'

"I really can't wrap my mind around it. It's been a long journey. Hopefully I can sit down one day and make a documentary about it."

The Archbishop Rummel product joined Andraez "Greedy" Williams in 2018 and Derek Stingley Jr. in 2019 to provide LSU one of the nation's top cornerback duos each of the past two seasons.

Fulton was among the highest-graded cornerbacks in the country each year, starting 26 games with two interceptions and 23 pass breakups while working with playing time both inside and outside.

"I feel like I bring a versatile defensive back," he said. "I feel like I can play man. Obviously, I feel like I can play press, off-man, zone. I feel like I can move inside to nickel. They're getting a hard-worker, a competitor, a guy who's won really at every level. In high school, I competed at the highest level and onto college... so you're gonna bring a guy with a winning mentality, kind of like I did with those teams. Also, you're gonna bring a guy that's learning how to be a leader. I feel like I learned and know how to be a leader this past year, my senior year — a guy who knows how to fight through adversity."

His name has been consistently linked to the Tennessee Titans, who currently hold the No. 29 selection, and Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings, who sit at No. 19 and No. 25, respectively.

Fulton said he has also enjoyed a lot of communication with the Atlanta Falcons (No. 16) and Dallas Cowboys (No. 17) amid his conversations with about half the league's teams.

The draft starts at 7 p.m. Thursday evening, with the Cincinnati Bengals on the clock first heavily anticipated to select Burrow.

Fulton, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, linebackers K'Lavon Chaisson and Patrick Queen and safety Grant Delpit have been among the other Tigers considered likeliest to be picked in the first round or early second round when the draft resumes Friday.