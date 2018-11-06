Days after making his first-ever visit to LSU, Jay Ward has reopened his recruitment.



Ward, a 3-star cornerback out of Georgia, decommitted from Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon. Ward was spotted in Baton Rouge this weekend for LSU’s home tilt against top-ranked Alabama.

LSU extended Ward an offer in October soon after losing a verbal pledge from Texas cornerback Marcus Banks. Coach Ed Orgeron’s team is seeking five or six defensive backs to replenish depth in the secondary after the 2018 season.

In an interview with TigerDetails over the weekend, Ward said he had a “tough” decision to make between LSU and Kentucky, and that both teams would receive official visits next month before he inked his national letter of intent during the early signing period in December.

“It’s very hard,” he continued. “You’ve got to think about life after. I can’t even explain. I like LSU, but I also like Kentucky. It’s a really hard situation right now.”

