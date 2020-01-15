LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry has declared for the NFL Draft. The former Dutchtown player took to social media to announce his decision in a lengthy post.

Joe Burrow has said all year that his offensive line was the most improved group from last year and that the offensive wouldn't run as smoothly without the big men up front.

The offensive line played a major part in LSU's 15-0 season and therefore won the Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the toughest, most physical offensive line in the country.

Cushenberry, along with K'Lavon Chaisson, was given the No. 18 jersey before the season started, becoming the first offensive lineman for the Tigers to receive that honor.



