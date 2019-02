No overtime necessary Saturday.

No. 13 LSU (23-5, 13-2) clamped Texas A&M (12-15, 5-10) to a season-low 20 points at the halftime Tuesday to maintain its share of the lead in the SEC race with a 66-55 victory.

The Tigers hadn't played in a game decided by more than five points since visiting the Aggies on Jan. 30, including three overtime affairs in the past three weeks.

But, even despite its own shooting woes, coach Will Wade's team was able to control the rematch from start to finish.

LSU shot just 23-for-66 (35 percent) from the field and 2-for-19 from (11 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Tigers relied heavily on 10 dunks and 40 points in the paint for the vast majority of their scoring.

Another 18 points came from 18-for-21 foul shooting, leaving just eight points on jump shots.

But LSU ensured the Aggies a far more frustrating evening on the other end of the court.

Texas A&M hit just 19 of its 60 attempts (32 percent) from the floor.

LSU had stretched its lead to double-digits with nearly seven minutes remaining in the opening half and didn't allow Texas A&M to cut back any closer until 2:31 remaining.

Freshman forward Naz Reid led all players with 18 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season.

And freshman guard Javonte Smart provided 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Junior guard Skylar Mays finished with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

And senior center Kavell Bigby-Williams notched his eighth double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior guard Marlon Taylor scored 10 points, as the five starters scored all of the Tigers' points.

More to come...