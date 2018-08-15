LSU and Clemson are prepared to visit rival Death Valleys.

The SEC and ACC powers have agreed to a home-and-home series beginning in 2025 and into 2026. LSU and Clemson will face off in season openers for those two seasons, beginning at Clemson on Aug. 30, 2025 and in Baton Rouge the following year on Sept. 5.

“We have put an emphasis on bringing Power 5 teams outside of the Southeastern Conference to Tiger Stadium as often as we can,” LSU AD Joe Alleva said in a statement. “It’s what we want and most importantly it’s what our fans want.”

Over the next decade, Texas, UCLA, Oklahoma, Arizona State and now Clemson are all scheduled to play in Tiger Stadium.

Upcoming home-and-home series includes Texas in 2019 (away) and 2020 (home); UCLA in 2021 (away) and 2024 (home); Oklahoma in 2027 (away) and 2028 (home) and Arizona State in 2029 (home) and 2030 (away).

The 2025 showdown between Clemson and LSU will mark the inaugural regular-season game between the two sets of Tigers. Overall, LSU and Clemson have squared off three times, with LSU leading the series 2-1.

LSU beat Clemson, 7-0, in the 1959 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. LSU beat Clemson again in 1996, 10-7, in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Clemson won the last meeting, 25-24, in the 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta.