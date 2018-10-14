LSU’s resume was enhanced again on Saturday when the Tigers upended No. 2 Georgia in convincing fashion. The 36-16 defeat of the Dawgs vaulted LSU up eight spots to No. 5 in the country.

In seven weeks, LSU has knocked off three top-10 opponents, including No. 2 Georgia, No. 7 Auburn and No. 8 Miami.

The road does not get any easier either. No. 22 Mississippi State will come to Baton Rouge on Saturday. After a bye week, top-ranked Alabama will visit Tiger Stadium on Nov. 3.

After the Tigers knocked off Georgia, the new-look top four was comprised of the Crimson Tide (No. 1), Ohio State (No. 2), Clemson (No. 3) and Notre Dame (No. 4). Behind LSU is No. 6 Michigan, which jumped six spots; No. 7 Texas, up two spots after a win over Baylor; No. 8 Georgia and No. 9 Oklahoma.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Florida crept up to No. 11 after knocking off Vanderbilt. Kentucky jumped four spots to No. 14. Texas A&M climbed up five spots to No. 17.

Other schools debuting in the Top 25 include Michigan State (No.24) and Washington State (No. 25). Iowa vaulted up to No. 19.