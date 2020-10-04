TigerDetails - LSU climbs slightly to No. 16, No. 17 in Coaches, AP polls

LSU climbed only slightly in this week's polls despite a week full of upsets.

The Tigers (1-1) shut out Vanderbilt (0-2) in the second half Saturday in Nashville, Tenn., to claim their first victory of the season.

Coach Ed Orgeron's team moved up one spot in the Amway Coaches Poll by USA Today to No. 16 and up three in the AP Poll to No. 17 as a result.

No. 1 Clemson (3-0), No. 2 Alabama (2-0) and Florida (2-0) and Georgia (2-0), No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0) and No. 6 Ohio State (0-0) continue to lead both rankings.

Georgia drew even with Florida in the Coaches Poll, tied at No. 3, following a 27-6 defeat of top-10 Auburn.

The Bulldogs overtook the Gators for sole possession of No. 3 in the AP Poll.

Auburn (1-1) slid for No. 7 to No. 13 on each list as a result.

Miami (3-0) took over as the new No. 7 on each.

Penn State (0-0) is No. 8 in the Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the AP rankings, with North Carolina at No. 9 and No. 8 on the lists, respectively.

And Oklahoma State (3-0) rounds out each top 10 as the lone remaining undefeated team in the Big XII.

Tennessee (2-0) earned top-15 positioning at No. 12 in the Coaches Poll and No. 14 in the AP Poll.

And Texas A&M (1-1), at No. 20 and No. 21, respectively, gives the SEC seven ranked teams after its lost to Alabama.

Mississippi State (1-1) fell from both lists with a loss to Arkansas.

Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) returned with a pair of No. 23 rankings after having been bumped up the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcements of fall schedules.

Six teams from those conferences earned rankings without having played their first games.