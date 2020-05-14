LSU coach compares 2022 safety Kamari Wilson to a former Tiger star
Nowadays, several schools are claiming the moniker DBU -- Defensive Back University.However, LSU coaches and fans have a legitimate claim to the name with so many former Tiger defensive backs in th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news