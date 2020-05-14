News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 09:38:26 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU coach compares 2022 safety Kamari Wilson to a former Tiger star

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
Staff Writer
@Julie_Boudwin

Nowadays, several schools are claiming the moniker DBU -- Defensive Back University.However, LSU coaches and fans have a legitimate claim to the name with so many former Tiger defensive backs in th...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}