Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-10 20:26:47 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU coach Ed Orgeron hopes O-line continuity can prove beneficial vs. UGA

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails.com
@JeritRoser
Staff

LSU discussed utilizing a seventh different starting offensive line in as many weeks Saturday against Georgia after struggling in protection this past week at Florida.But Ed Orgeron said the Tigers...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}