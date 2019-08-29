LSU coach Ed Orgeron: 'This is the best (DB) group I've been around'
Ed Orgeron has not been shy to praise LSU's slew of freshman cornerbacks this preseason.
But the coach's comments Thursday — two days before opening the season against Georgia Southern — marked his boldest statement in that regard yet.
"I think this is the best defensive backfield group I've been around," he said.
Derek Stingley Jr. leads Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and Raydarious Jones in joining veteran Kristian Fulton at cornerback.
Rising junior star Grant Delpit meanwhile leads a group of safeties in which JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris are expected to play the largest roles of their careers thus far.
Junior Kary Vincent Jr. returns experience in a variety of positions in the secondary.
"We have Kristian Fulton back — he's healthy," Orgeron said. "I think Kristian's about 90 percent. He's still nagging a little bit. We have Derek Stingley, who I think is phenomenal. Cordale Flott. Jay Ward, who is a little hurt right now. But Cordale has really had one of the best camps. So I feel like we're good at corner.
"And I'll say it again: I think Grant Delpit's the best defensive player coming back in the country. Todd Harris and JaCoby Stevens, those guys are premiere safeties, so I feel good about it."
For all the potential expected from the defensive backs, the coach making such an assessment before seeing the group play a game certainly opened some eyes at a program known by the moniker "DBU."
Season-opening suspensions?
Orgeron declined to comment on any potential suspensions to start the season, but also did not deny any players might be sidelined as a result of offseason issues.
"We're gonna handle all that in-house, and I'm not gonna talk about that," the coach said. "We'll handle it all in-house, just like we did last year."
Saahdiq Charles good-to-geaux
LSU's most-experienced offensive lineman should be in the lineup Saturday despite missing some practice time this week.
"Saahdiq (Charles) is ready to go," Orgeron said. "He's available to play."
Both players battling for snaps at left guard, senior Adrian Magee and sophomore Chasen Hines, are expected to play, as well, although some missed time has potentially helped determine the starter at the moment.
"Probably Adrian would probably start right now because Chasen had been hurt," according to the coach. "But that's gonna go all the way to game time. But it looks like Adrian's a little bit ahead because Chasen missed so many practices."
Picking up the pace
The pace of play should be among the most noticeable difference in LSU's offense from last season to now.
The Tigers hope to run about 75 or 80 players per game, Orgeron said.
"We're speeding it up a little bit," the coach said. "I don't want to go too fast, though. I want to give the defense a chance to rest."
Further explained Orgeron: "Just the way the game goes. The flow of the game. We talk about it — me, (offensive coordinator) Steve (Ensminger) and (defensive coordinator) Dave (Aranda) — the flow of the game. 'The defense needs a little rest,' or 'Hey, we're fine on defense. Let's go. Bombs away.'"