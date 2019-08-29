Ed Orgeron has not been shy to praise LSU's slew of freshman cornerbacks this preseason.

But the coach's comments Thursday — two days before opening the season against Georgia Southern — marked his boldest statement in that regard yet.

"I think this is the best defensive backfield group I've been around," he said.

Derek Stingley Jr. leads Cordale Flott, Jay Ward and Raydarious Jones in joining veteran Kristian Fulton at cornerback.

Rising junior star Grant Delpit meanwhile leads a group of safeties in which JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris are expected to play the largest roles of their careers thus far.

Junior Kary Vincent Jr. returns experience in a variety of positions in the secondary.

"We have Kristian Fulton back — he's healthy," Orgeron said. "I think Kristian's about 90 percent. He's still nagging a little bit. We have Derek Stingley, who I think is phenomenal. Cordale Flott. Jay Ward, who is a little hurt right now. But Cordale has really had one of the best camps. So I feel like we're good at corner.

"And I'll say it again: I think Grant Delpit's the best defensive player coming back in the country. Todd Harris and JaCoby Stevens, those guys are premiere safeties, so I feel good about it."

For all the potential expected from the defensive backs, the coach making such an assessment before seeing the group play a game certainly opened some eyes at a program known by the moniker "DBU."