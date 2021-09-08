LSU coach Ed Orgeron updates status of transfer RB Kevontre Bradford

The status of once-again LSU running back Kevontre Bradford remains uncertain entering this weekend's home opener against McNeese State.

But the 6-0, 190-pound athlete has returned from Oklahoma, coach Ed Orgeron confirmed Wednesday, and is in the process of clearing his eligibility status.

"That's up in the air right now," the coach said. "We're still waiting to get that cleared. Hopefully we can get him ready to play, but I'm not sure if he'll be able to play this weekend."

Bradford signed with the Tigers as part of the 2020 class as a four-star prospect out of Lancaster, Texas, and began his college career last fall.

He rushed 10 times for 58 yards and caught three passes for 13 yards, including a 12-yard score from fellow freshman Max Johnson in a pivotal 37-34 win at Florida on Dec. 12.

Bradford transferred to the Sooners in June and spent the summer in Norman, Okla., but left the team and re-entered the portal at the end of August and did not play in the program's season opener against Tulane.

Orgeron said he hasn't seen and doesn't expect to see any hesitation from the team in the reunion.

"It's like family — we welcome him back," the coach said. "The guy made a decision to go. And we told him, 'Man, listen, if you go there, wherever you're going, and it doesn't work out, you've got a home here.' Tre's an excellent young man. We love him. I'm sure his teammates will welcome him back. He was all smiles yesterday. It's not big deal for us.

"It's the lay of the land. Maybe 20 years ago, that would've been different. But it's not different today."

Bradford finished fifth among the team's running backs in rushing yards in 2020 behind then-sophomores Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr., redshirt sophomore Chris Curry and former walk-on Josh Williams.

Curry transferred to Utah in January.

Davis-Price, Emery and Williams each missed portions of fall camp with injuries, and Emery did not play in Saturday's 38-27 loss at UCLA to open the season and, Orgeron said, remained "unknown" this week against McNeese State.

The Tigers rushed 25 times for 48 yards — 1.9 yards per attempt — against the Bruins.

Davis-Price finished with 30 yards on 13 carries, and Williams added a single 2-yard gain.