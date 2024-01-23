Nearly a year ago, Kyle Johnson drew interest from his dream school. The unrated Class of 2025 cornerback was visited by former LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, who wanted to get to know Johnson.

Steeples admired Johnson's film, taking the conversation beyond his visit to Bunkie, Louisiana. He wanted to see the cornerback in action at a camp in Baton Rouge and then on an unofficial visit, but after a few months passed, Johnson's dream fell victim to staff turnover.

Head coach Brian Kelly dismissed Steeples along with three other defensive coaches Jan. 3, cutting all LSU communication with Johnson. The firings surprised Johnson, who felt his shot at receiving an offer from the Tigers vanished.

Three weeks following Steeples' firing, the drought ended. Associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson hit the recruiting trail Monday, traveling to Bunkie to talk with Johnson.

"After that happened, I didn't really think I had anymore hope getting back to talking to people from LSU," Johnson said. "That's my dream school, and after when I saw Coach Frank was interested in talking to me, that just opened my eyes so much."

Wilson wanted to see what smaller schools like Bunkie had to offer. The town of nearly 3,300 people hasn't drawn many LSU staffers in recent years, but Wilson's interest benefitted Johnson.

Johnson talked to Wilson about his grades as well as how his family dynamic worked at home. Wilson, who noted Johnson's instincts and skills impressed him, wanted to elevate the communication, starting with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.

Wilson said he will invite Johnson to an upcoming junior day at LSU as well as promising the cornerback another in-school visit next week from either Raymond or himself.