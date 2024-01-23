LSU coach Frank Wilson checks in with under-the-radar '25 cornerback
Nearly a year ago, Kyle Johnson drew interest from his dream school. The unrated Class of 2025 cornerback was visited by former LSU cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, who wanted to get to know Johnson.
Steeples admired Johnson's film, taking the conversation beyond his visit to Bunkie, Louisiana. He wanted to see the cornerback in action at a camp in Baton Rouge and then on an unofficial visit, but after a few months passed, Johnson's dream fell victim to staff turnover.
Head coach Brian Kelly dismissed Steeples along with three other defensive coaches Jan. 3, cutting all LSU communication with Johnson. The firings surprised Johnson, who felt his shot at receiving an offer from the Tigers vanished.
Three weeks following Steeples' firing, the drought ended. Associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson hit the recruiting trail Monday, traveling to Bunkie to talk with Johnson.
"After that happened, I didn't really think I had anymore hope getting back to talking to people from LSU," Johnson said. "That's my dream school, and after when I saw Coach Frank was interested in talking to me, that just opened my eyes so much."
Wilson wanted to see what smaller schools like Bunkie had to offer. The town of nearly 3,300 people hasn't drawn many LSU staffers in recent years, but Wilson's interest benefitted Johnson.
Johnson talked to Wilson about his grades as well as how his family dynamic worked at home. Wilson, who noted Johnson's instincts and skills impressed him, wanted to elevate the communication, starting with defensive backs coach Corey Raymond.
Wilson said he will invite Johnson to an upcoming junior day at LSU as well as promising the cornerback another in-school visit next week from either Raymond or himself.
Since Steeples visit to Bunkie in April 2023, Johnson has quietly garnered interest from Power Five programs. The unrated recruit picked up his third Power Five offer Friday in Vanderbilt.
"It's basically a reflection on my work," Johnson said. "Because my whole life, it's always been my dream to play football. Just seeing some of the work I've put in paying off, it just pushed me to go harder and want to work much more for the dreams I have."
Being from a less-populated area of Louisiana, Johnson has felt that college coaches aren't as eager to recruit his area. But now that his home-state Tigers are starting more conversation, he thought back to his childhood and how much LSU meant to his exposure of the sport.
"I'd probably take consideration from other schools, but LSU is big for me," Johnson said about what an offer from the Tigers would mean to him. "They're at the top of my list."
Also on the Recruiting Trail:
Offensive line coach Brad Davis took to Terrebonne on Monday. Terrebonne produced four-star wide receiver Kylan Billiot for the Tigers in the Class of 2024. The program also rosters Class of 2026 offensive tackle O'Ryan Mosley, who visited LSU on Nov. 25.
Defensive line coach Bo Davis returned to his stomping grounds in Texas on Friday to check in with multiple targets from his time on the Longhorns' staff. He reoffered Class of 2025 defensive tackles Landon Rink, Xavier Ukponu and Floyd Guidry.
Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan and Wilson visited a pair of Class of 2025 four-stars in offensive tackle Devin Harper and running back James Simon on Thursday. Even though Harlem Berry is already committed for next year's class, the Tigers are still looking for the pledge of Simon.
