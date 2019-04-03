LSU coach Paul Mainieri hosts monthly luncheon at L’Auberge
On Wednesday afternoon, LSU coach Paul Mainieri was joined by former coach and athletic director Skip Bertman for the first luncheon of the season at L’Auberge.
The Tigers (20-9, 6-3) are currently a half game back in the SEC west standings following a series win over Mississippi State over the weekend. LSU takes on South Alabama Wednesday night followed by a three game series against Texas A&M starting Friday.
Here are a few videos from today’s event: