On Wednesday afternoon, LSU coach Paul Mainieri was joined by former coach and athletic director Skip Bertman for the first luncheon of the season at L’Auberge.

The Tigers (20-9, 6-3) are currently a half game back in the SEC west standings following a series win over Mississippi State over the weekend. LSU takes on South Alabama Wednesday night followed by a three game series against Texas A&M starting Friday.

Here are a few videos from today’s event: