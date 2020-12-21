TigerDetails - LSU coaches Bill Busch, Bill Johnson won't return in 2021

For most of the 2020 season, Ed Orgeron told reporters he would evaluate his staff after the season and make changes if necessary.

Days after the season finale win over Ole Miss and Early Signing Period, those changes have already started.

First, numerous sources have confirmed to TigerDetails that Bo Pelini and the Tigers will part ways after one year back together. Now, several media outlets are reporting that defensive line coach Bill Johnson's time at LSU has come to an end as he is expected to retire while safeties coach Bill Busch, who joined the staff in 2018, won't return in 2021.

Johnson, a veteran coach, joined the Tiger staff in 2019 to fill in for Dennis Johnson, who had two severe knee injuries which required him to be in a wheelchair.

Prior to joining LSU in August of 2019, Johnson served as the DL coach for the Los Angeles Rams in 2017 and 2018.

Johnson’s NFL career spans 18 seasons with four organizations – Rams (2017-18), Saints (2009-16), Broncos (2007-08) and Falcons (2001-06). He also spent more than 20 years coaching the D-line at the collegiate level at Arkansas (2000, 1990-91), Texas A&M (1992-99), Louisiana Tech (1988-89), Miami (1987), McNeese State (1985-86) and Northwestern State (1980-84).

Johnson and Ed Orgeron coached together at McNeese State and Northwestern State in the 80's.

Over his career, Johnson coached several big-named defensive line NFL players, including Aaron Donald (Rams), Cam Jordan (Saints), Rod Coleman (Falcons) and Patrick Kerney (Falcons), to name a few.

Under Busch, LSU led the SEC in interceptions (17) and finished second in the league in pass efficiency defense with a 104.5 rating in 2018.

While at LSU, he coached Grant Delpit, who claimed the Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back in 2019 and was a unanimous All-America in 2018, along with Kary Vincent Jr. and Jacoby Stevens who played key roles on the defensive side of the ball in 2019.

Busch also played an integral part in recruiting Joe Burrow to LSU as a graduate transfer from Ohio State.

He joined the Tigers after two seasons at Rutgers as the defensive backs coach in 2016 and then added the title of co-defensive coordinator in 2017. He's also had coaching stops at Ohio State, Wisconsin, Utah State, Nebraska, Utah, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona and Nebraska Wesleyan.

Stay with TigerDetails for the latest staff and roster developments this offseason at LSU.