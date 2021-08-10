LSU comes in at No. 13 in Preseason Coaches Poll

The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, which is conducted weekly throughout the season using a panel 65 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches, was released on Tuesday.

And there was no surprise that last year's undefeated National Champion Alabama was No. 1.

The LSU Tigers cracked the top 15 at No. 13, which isn't too shabby considering LSU ended the year with a 5-5 record.

Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.

Louisiana-Lafayette came in at No. 23.

The preseason poll from the Associated Press will be released on Aug. 16 at noon ET.

Full preseason coaches poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Texas A&M

7. Notre Dame

8. Iowa State

9. North Carolina

10. Cincinnati

11. Florida

12. Oregon

13. LSU

14. USC

15. Wisconsin

16. Miami

17. Indiana

18. Iowa

19. Texas

20. Penn State

21. Washington

22. Oklahoma State

23. Louisiana

24. Coastal Carolina

25. Ole Miss