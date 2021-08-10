LSU comes in at No. 13 in Preseason Coaches Poll
The USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll, which is conducted weekly throughout the season using a panel 65 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches, was released on Tuesday.
And there was no surprise that last year's undefeated National Champion Alabama was No. 1.
The LSU Tigers cracked the top 15 at No. 13, which isn't too shabby considering LSU ended the year with a 5-5 record.
Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five.
Louisiana-Lafayette came in at No. 23.
The preseason poll from the Associated Press will be released on Aug. 16 at noon ET.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Oklahoma
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Texas A&M
7. Notre Dame
8. Iowa State
9. North Carolina
10. Cincinnati
11. Florida
12. Oregon
13. LSU
14. USC
15. Wisconsin
16. Miami
17. Indiana
18. Iowa
19. Texas
20. Penn State
21. Washington
22. Oklahoma State
23. Louisiana
24. Coastal Carolina
25. Ole Miss