LSU commit Aeron Burrell lives up to nickname in Thanksgiving tradition

Kenny Van Doren • Death Valley Insider
Recruiting Analyst
@thevandalorian
Kenny covers LSU recruiting for Rivals. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Missouri, where he covered the 2022 Missouri football team for the Columbia Missourian.

Lining up 40-45 yards out, Aeron Burrell gave his church community what it wanted on Thanksgiving. A yearly field goal competition takes place on the third Thursday of November in Bossier City, Louisiana, and it was only fitting that an ensuing Division I kicker got his turn.

For the first time, though, Burrell, who is nicknamed "Bigfoot," didn't participate. His father ended up winning this year's action, but Burrell still lined up from the furthest marked cone. He split the uprights and lost his right shoe in the process.

"Everybody asked me to kick, so the least I could do was swing at it," Burrell said.


Burrell noted the support his corner gave him when he dealt with an injury during his high school career at Parkway.

Burrell committed to LSU on April 1. The two-star kicker isn't taking a visit this weekend to Baton Rouge for the Tigers' final home game of the 2023 season, but he planned an official visit for the coming months before he plans to enroll next fall.

