Lining up 40-45 yards out, Aeron Burrell gave his church community what it wanted on Thanksgiving. A yearly field goal competition takes place on the third Thursday of November in Bossier City, Louisiana, and it was only fitting that an ensuing Division I kicker got his turn.

For the first time, though, Burrell, who is nicknamed "Bigfoot," didn't participate. His father ended up winning this year's action, but Burrell still lined up from the furthest marked cone. He split the uprights and lost his right shoe in the process.

"Everybody asked me to kick, so the least I could do was swing at it," Burrell said.



