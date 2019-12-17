LSU commit Arik Gilbert named 2019-20 Gatorade Football Player of the Year
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan surprised Arik Gilbert with the 2019-20 Gatorade Football Player of the Year award in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga. Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Gilbert is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent with LSU.
During his senior campaign, the five-star tight end racked up 1,735 yards on 102 grabs and 14 touchdowns. His team finished the season as 7A champions with a record of 13-2.
The 6-foot-5, 255 pounder after winning the award: "Just thinking about all the hard work putting in during the offseason with my teammates, knowing how big of an award this is and having my name on it, it makes me want to work even harder and get more."
A two-time All-State honoree, he was also named Region 3 Offensive Player of the Year as a junior and has been selected to play in the 2020 All-American Bowl. Gilbert is ranked as the nation’s No. 1 tight end prospect in the Class of 2020 by and Rivals and No. 11 overall in the country.
Gilbert has maintained a 3.14 GPA in the classroom.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The founder of a campus-wide initiative called “Whisper,” which urges students to have device-free conversations and supports diversity and inclusion efforts, Gilbert has also volunteered on behalf of the East Atlanta Kids Club, Habitat for Humanity and March of Dimes. A parishioner at the Life Revolution Church, Gilbert has also donated more than 50 hours to Marietta elementary schools and the Marietta Youth Football program.
“Arik Gilbert is one of the best players I’ve ever coached against,” said John Reid, head coach at Rome High School. “He’s huge, fast and has great hands. He’s the best player on the field at any position he lines up.”