Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan surprised Arik Gilbert with the 2019-20 Gatorade Football Player of the Year award in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga. Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Gilbert is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent with LSU.

During his senior campaign, the five-star tight end racked up 1,735 yards on 102 grabs and 14 touchdowns. His team finished the season as 7A champions with a record of 13-2.

The 6-foot-5, 255 pounder after winning the award: "Just thinking about all the hard work putting in during the offseason with my teammates, knowing how big of an award this is and having my name on it, it makes me want to work even harder and get more."