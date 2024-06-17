OF Daniel Curial has officially withdrawn his name for the 2024 MLB Draft and will be attending LSU later this summer. Curial made the announcement via his Twitter/X account.

The Tigers are picking up an extremely talented player as the 18-year-old Orange Lutheran High center fielder is the listed as the No. 10 player in the country, according to Perfect Game. He is also currently listed at the No. 117 overall prospect on MLB.com. Instead going to the draft next month, Curel will be headed to Baton Rouge.