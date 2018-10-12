Dreshun Miller gave LSU a verbal commitment at the close of the three-day elite high school prospect camp in June. As key members of the Tigers’ secondary consider departing the NFL, the 4-star defensive back ranked No. 7 in the country out of Eastern Arizona College is readying to be an impact player right away.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder originally out of Georgia played primarily cornerback for his junior college squad. He camped at all three positions in the secondary during LSU camp, most notably at the nickel safety role.

Midway through his 2018 season, Miller has collected double-digit tackles, including 1.0 for loss. Additionally, he has 2.0 interceptions, including a pick-six, to go along with a whopping 9.0 pass break-ups and a forced fumble.

Watch his full mid-season highlight reel below.