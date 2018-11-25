Longtime LSU defensive back commitment Maurice Hampton was named Mr. Football in Tennessee for Division III-AAA.

Hampton, who pledged to LSU in the summer of 2016, is one of four current defensive backs in the Tigers’ 2019 class. A 3-star athlete projected to play safety, Hampton enjoyed a stellar senior campaign for Memphis University School largely on offense but also on defense and on special teams.

Hampton is the school’s eighth Mr. Football winner, the first since 2016. His final high school game will be played on Friday in the state championship against Brentwood Academy.

In 11 games this season, Hampton has hauled in 50 passes for 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns. Defensively, he has recorded one interception and eight pass breakups to go along with 26 tackles, including two tackles for loss, and one sack. He also has multiple touchdowns via kickoff and punt returns.

Hampton is also a Major League Baseball prospect and a potential high draftee in this spring’s draft. He is committed to play both football and baseball at LSU.

The 2018 Mr. Football award in Tennessee was sponsored by the Tennessee Titans.