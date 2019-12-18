LSU commit Jermaine Burton flips his commitment to Georgia
LSU's seemingly tremendous 2020 receiver haul took another major hit on Wednesday when four-star Jermaine Burton flipped his pledge from LSU to Georgia on Early Signing Day.
Burton took an official visit to Georgia last weekend, creating a lot of concern that he may be eyeing a potential flip in the final hours of his recruitment. LSU's staff remained diligent in trying to keep one of their prized receiver recruits on board, but in the end, the in-state Georgia Bulldogs were able to lure the long time LSU commitment.
This news comes on the heels of Rakim Jarrett's decision to flip his pledge from LSU to Maryland, after announcing that he was going to sign in February earlier in the week. LSU started the day with four wide receivers in the 2020 class, but that number is now trimmed to two, with in-state prospects Koy Moore and Kayshon Boutte submitting their signed letters-of-intent.
Burton completed his high school career in California, but the Georgia native will be returning home for his collegiate career. LSU will now have to shift its focus to the best remaining prospects at the receiver position, other positions as well as the transfer portal.