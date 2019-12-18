LSU's seemingly tremendous 2020 receiver haul took another major hit on Wednesday when four-star Jermaine Burton flipped his pledge from LSU to Georgia on Early Signing Day.

Burton took an official visit to Georgia last weekend, creating a lot of concern that he may be eyeing a potential flip in the final hours of his recruitment. LSU's staff remained diligent in trying to keep one of their prized receiver recruits on board, but in the end, the in-state Georgia Bulldogs were able to lure the long time LSU commitment.

