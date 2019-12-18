LSU commit Rakim Jarrett flips to Maryland
LSU's 2020 class took a hit on Wednesday when long time receiver pledge Rakim Jarrett announced that he was staying home and signing with Maryland.
Jarrett made the announcement on social media, stating that he was "Staying at the crib with it #Signed.
Staying at the crib with it #Signed pic.twitter.com/j2BMSLbYtn— Rak (@RakimJarrett) December 18, 2019
Jarrett initially pledged with LSU in April following a visit. From that point on, the Tigers have been involved in an intense recruiting battle, with numerous schools surfacing as potential threats along the way.
Tiger Details learned last week that Jarrett would be holding off on signing, electing to bypass the Early Signing Period for the February signing period. Alabama and Maryland emerged as the biggest threats in recent weeks, with Maryland ultimately flipping the five-star prospect.
