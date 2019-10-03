LSU commit Rakim Jarrett schedules official visit to Alabama
LSU wide receiver commitment Rakim Jarrett surprised the recruiting world when he committed to LSU after a visit in April. Despite giving his pledge to the Tigers, Jarrett remained a key target for...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news