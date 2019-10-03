News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-03 08:26:56 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU commit Rakim Jarrett schedules official visit to Alabama

Jimmy Smith • TigerDetails
@JimmyDetail
Publisher/Analyst

LSU wide receiver commitment Rakim Jarrett surprised the recruiting world when he committed to LSU after a visit in April. Despite giving his pledge to the Tigers, Jarrett remained a key target for...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}