Four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway pledged to LSU in July and he finally got the full experience of a gameday at Tiger Stadium Saturday as the Tigers dismantled then No. 7 Ole Miss.

LSU started slow as the Rebels jumped out to a 17-3 lead but then the Tigers came roaring back in the second half to claim a 45-20 victory.

The Ohio native wasn't sure what to expect from a daytime game in Baton Rouge as he said some warned him it's not the same as a Saturday night in Death Valley, but Galloway loved everything about his first game in Baton Rouge.

"It lived up to the hype," he told TigerDetails. "Everyone said it wouldn’t be this or that due to it being a day game but it was amazing."