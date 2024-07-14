Jay Johnson has been tearing it up in the transfer portal, and while today's news isn't a new transfer, it's just as big for the Tigers. William Schmidt, Perfect Game's No. 6 overall player and No. 1 right handed pitcher in the 2024 class, announced on X today that he will forgo the MLB Draft and will play college ball at LSU.

For those of you unaware, in baseball players can be drafted to the MLB out of high school, and Schmidt was one of the hottest high school commodities in the draft. All year, Johnson and his staff knew they needed to work hard on getting him, and the other recruits, through the draft and onto campus. Luckily for them, they won't have to sweat out Schmidt's decision any longer.

The 6-foot-4 RHP played his high school ball at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. He's grown up surrounded by LSU baseball his entire life, and now, he'll 100% wear those three letters across his chest.

LSU has already built an absolute monster of a pitching staff for 2025, and Schmidt becomes the newest piece to the puzzle. I doubt he'll start, but he will certainly get some playing time out of the bullpen.

Jay Johnson once again shows why he's one of the best recruiters in the business, and I cannot understate how big this is for the Tigers.

