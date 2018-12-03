Trey had 3 carries for 19 yards, 5 receptions for 78 yards and threw for a 40-yard touchdown.

In shocking fashion, Trey Palmer overcame a fractured ankle to lead Kentwood to a second-half comeback against No. 2-seeded Haynesville on the road. The 5-star had three carries for 19 yards and five receptions for 78 yards. Palmer also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass.

Palmer exited last week’s quarterfinal win with an ankle injury and his high school season appeared to be done. According to his mother, Palmer woke up and declared himself ready to go last Friday. His play certainly suggested he was right.

The Kentwood standout will play for a Class 1A state championship on Thursday, Dec. 6 at noon CT.