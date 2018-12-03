LSU commitments take stage in state championship games
Aug. 17: Maurice Hampton kicks season off in style
Aug. 25: LSU commitments break loose to open football season
Sept 2: LSU commitments flaunt big-play ability
Sept. 9: TJ Finley's record day highlights LSU recruits' performances
Sept. 16: LSU's commitments show out on offense Week 4
Sept. 23: Future Tigers go on scoring frenzy
Sept. 30: LSU commitments shine in all 3 phases during Week 6
Oct. 7: LSU commitments show out in Week 7
Oct. 14: LSU commitments will teams to victory in Week 8
Oct. 21: QBs highlight future Tigers in Week 9
Oct. 28: Future Tigers show out in Week 10
Nov. 4: LSU commits make noise in playoffs, regular-season finales
Nov. 12: Future Tigers take off as postseason gets underway
Nov. 19: Future Tigers make noise into the playoffs
Nov 26: Future Tigers take flight in late-season playoff games
Trey had 3 carries for 19 yards, 5 receptions for 78 yards and threw for a 40-yard touchdown.
In shocking fashion, Trey Palmer overcame a fractured ankle to lead Kentwood to a second-half comeback against No. 2-seeded Haynesville on the road. The 5-star had three carries for 19 yards and five receptions for 78 yards. Palmer also threw a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Palmer exited last week’s quarterfinal win with an ankle injury and his high school season appeared to be done. According to his mother, Palmer woke up and declared himself ready to go last Friday. His play certainly suggested he was right.
The Kentwood standout will play for a Class 1A state championship on Thursday, Dec. 6 at noon CT.
#Kentwood advances to the 1A state title game for the second year in a row after rallying in the second half against Haynesville - here are the 2nd half highlights, including the two TD scores from the Roos @WWLTV @Treythekiid7 pic.twitter.com/4l3jrczVsZ— Ricardo LeCompte (@RLeCompteTV) December 1, 2018
John Emery Jr. made his final high school game count.
The 4-star LSU running back commitment broke the century mark in the first half of Destrehan’s semifinal bout with defending Class 5A champion Zachary. He racked up 107 yards and found the end zone twice on 16 carries.
Emery did not play in the second half as he dealt with a lower leg injury. The elite prospect dealt with a lower-body injury that caused him to miss a chunk of his junior season.
Emery will next suit up for the Tigers next fall.
Cordale Flott made noise on both sides of the ball to punch Saraland’s ticket to the state championships.
The 3-star defensive back broke up a pass and recorded six tackles, and added another three grabs for 80 yards and a 23-yard touchdown, in Saraland’s victory on Friday night.
WATCH: @GoSaraland takes a lead! @Nezat_QB11 connects with @cordaleflott for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion fails, but #Wetumpka trails 22-21 with 2:44 left. pic.twitter.com/wHMQL7fOky— Lizi Arbogast (@liziarbogast) December 1, 2018
Maurice Hampton and Memphis University School came up short in the NFHS state championship game.
The 3-star do-it-all athlete and longtime LSU pledge was a force nonetheless. Hampton reeled in four catches for 48 yards in the 28-6 loss.
The game ends Hampton’s storied high school career in which he’s a standout on both the football and baseball teams. He was recently tabbed as Mr. Football in Tennessee.
Bye week. Peter Parrish and Phenix City Central will play for a Class 7A title on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Bye week. Jaquelin Roy and University Lab play for a Division II title on Friday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. CT at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.