Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis recently experienced prime examples of the intense spotlight placed on high-profile recruits.

The Southern Lab teammates and LSU commitments each rolled their eyes at the hyper-analysis of the offensive lineman's recent visit to Florida State and running back's non-visit to Georgia.

But the Kittens' dynamic duo took the situations in stride and said the process remains enjoyable at times as long as discussions and reactions from fans and media are kept in perspective.

Oh, and rest assured, Tigers fans... Thomas and Davis have no intention of attending college anywhere but Baton Rouge.

This video is the first of a two-part series with Thomas and Davis, as they break down the nature of the recruiting process, their friendship and their plans for the coming months and for college.