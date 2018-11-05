2019 commitments

In his return to the field after missing two weeks with injury, Derek Stingley Jr. was a dynamic addition to the Dunham offense. The 5-star had two catches for 70 yards, including a 57-yard catch-and-run for 57 yards. Stingley also took a sweep 30 yards for the score and a handful of noteworthy highlights.

Hey .@SportsCenter we have this player @JrStingley and he's pretty good. He did this last night and we think it's #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/Ipue2AkLyU — Dunham Athletics (@DunhamAthletics) November 3, 2018

Palmer missed Kentwood’s regular-season finale with a sprained ankle. The 5-star has a bye next week and is expected to return for the playoffs.

In about 30 snaps on defense, Donte Starks registered six tackles and two quarterback hurries.

Despite aggravating a shoulder injury, Rivals250 running back Tyrion Davis amassed 206 yards rushing and barreled his way into the end zone for four touchdowns. The 4-star scored on runs of 25, 6 and 4 yards in the season half en route to Southern Lab earning a district crown. Davis averaged nearly 7.4 yards per carry and also converted a pair of 2-point conversions.

Marcel Brooks continued to make noise playing all over the field for Marcus Flower Mound. The 4-star athlete racked up 127 all-purpose yards and found the end zone twice.

Two weeks removed from a procedure on his heart, Kendall McCallum returned to action for Oxford High. McCallum played for a half and sat for the final two quarters with the game well out of reach. “He did really well,” Oxford coach Ryan Herring told TigerDetails.

Peter Parrish and Phenix City Central had a bye week before opening the Class 7A playoffs at home next Friday.

Maurice Hampton and Memphis University School had a bye week in the first round of the Memphis-area playoffs.

2020 commitments

TJ Finley was the bright spot for Ponchatoula, completing 12-of-17 pass attempts for 214 yards. The 4-star passer completed better than 70 percent of his throws.

LSU’s newest commitment accounted for two touchdowns in Westgate’s 47-0 rout to close out the regular season. What’s more — Kayshon Boutte could’ve had an even bigger stat line. The 4-star wideout amassed 58 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 17-yard reception to double Westgate’s lead midway through the opening quarter. Boutte had two carries for five yards, including a rushing score, and another three receptions for 50 yards. Boutte scored a third time as a receiver and a fourth via a punt return, but both touchdowns were called back due to penalties. The RIvals150 athlete played only one series in the second half.

Darin Turner was dynamic on both sides of the ball for Memphis Central, corralling a 21-yard touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining to lift his team to a first-round playoff victory. The 4-star athlete also added a pass deflection and three more tackles while playing safety.

ICYMI: Cordova and @CHighWarriors entered the 4th tied at 7.



Central had the last laugh, thanks to an over-the-shoulder TD grab from LSU commit @DarinTurner_5.



Warriors won 21-20. pic.twitter.com/myARgDgTKx — Clayton Collier (@Local24Clayton) November 3, 2018

In University Lab’s latest blowout victory, 4-star defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy notched four tackles and caused a safety.

Spanish Fort’s do-it-all athlete Kris Abrams-Draine spent time as a Wildcat quarterback and wide receiver. The 3-star amassed 116 all-purpose yards, including 91 yards rushing on nine carries. Abrams-Draine averaged better than 10 yards per carry and picked up a 45-yard game-sealing touchdown. Additionally, Abrams-Draine completed 3-of-4 attempts through the air for 25 yards in the district-winning contest.