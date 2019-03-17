The Tigers received four innings of Eric Walker at his best and followed up by another impressive bullpen showing to complete the sweep of Kentucky 7-2.

It was a pitcher’s game the opening three innings of the game as Walker and Kentucky starter Dillon Marsh combined for nine strikeouts and one combined hit.

It was certainly Walker’s best performance of the year with a three hit, one run performance that included five strikeouts. Sitting at only 37 pitches through three innings, Walker was able to extend into the fifth inning.

The longest Walker had gone this season was four innings against Texas so the uptick in pitches and innings was encouraging for the sophomore.

“As far as extension I told coach yesterday I think I could extend as long as he needs me too,” Walker said. “As arm health goes, I think I could’ve easily thrown more today. Extension’s not really my problem, it’s just getting the same life on pitches.”

Second baseman Brandt Broussard was re-entered into the starting lineup for the first time since suffering an ankle sprain while celebrating the Tigers win over California on Mar. 8. Broussard drew a walk on his opening at bat in the third inning and was stole second on the next pitch to become LSU first runner in scoring position.

Broussard went 1-for-3 in his return with a drawn walk.

The LSU (15-5, 3-0) offense got some help in the fourth inning after a Chris Reid single and a grounder right at the second baseman by Daniel Cabrera went through his legs to leave runners on the corners with no outs.

Designated hitter Saul Garza followed up with a blooper to centerfield that dropped and brought Reid home for the first run of the game.

Walker was touched up a bit in the fourth, allowing back-to-back singles before recording an out. Coach Paul Mainieri went to the bullpen and Matthew Beck, who got out of the inning with minimal damage as a sac bunt brought home the tying run but nothing else, striking out the final batter.

With the top of the order due up, three consecutive singles to open the fifth put the Tigers back on top 2-1 with runners on first and second and no outs. The RBI single from centerfielder Zach Watson put him at 11-for-16 over the last four games.

“With Zach we went back to the drawing board a little bit with his swing,” coach Sean Ochinko said. “We worked on some things offensively in his swing mechanics and he’s been putting the time in the cages to get him back right. I think everyone is seeing that right now.”

The sequence set up a three run inning, giving the bullpen a bit of cushion to close the game out. LSU would tack on three more runs in the seventh including an Antoine Duplantis triple that nearly cleared the wall, but brought home two runs.

Beck continued the hot play from the bullpen this weekend as he went 2.1 innings of scoreless baseball. Ma’Khail Hilliard stayed the course and surrendered a solo homerun but that was all. Todd Peterson closed the game with a four out save and two strikeouts.

As a whole, the bullpen went 13 innings and surrendered just two runs in the three games combined.

“I think it’s really about this staff coming together in a positive way,” Walker said. “I think it was a step forward this weekend and a lot of it is we have a lot of young guys and veterans still trying to work themselves out.”

The Tigers are back in the Box for a midweek game against Nicholls on Mar. 20 with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.



