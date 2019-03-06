The 2020 recruiting class in Louisiana is subpar, forcing LSU to focus a lot of its recruiting efforts out of state.

One state that is getting a lot of attention from the staff is the talent rich state of Georgia, including two running backs that pulled in overtures on Tuesday night.

All purpose back Jahmyr Gibbs reeled in his offer Tuesday evening, with LSU joining the likes of Georgia Tech, Michigan, Texas A&M, and many others that are in pursuit of the dynamic back.