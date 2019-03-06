LSU continues out of state push, offers two Georgia prospects
The 2020 recruiting class in Louisiana is subpar, forcing LSU to focus a lot of its recruiting efforts out of state.
One state that is getting a lot of attention from the staff is the talent rich state of Georgia, including two running backs that pulled in overtures on Tuesday night.
All purpose back Jahmyr Gibbs reeled in his offer Tuesday evening, with LSU joining the likes of Georgia Tech, Michigan, Texas A&M, and many others that are in pursuit of the dynamic back.
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!! @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/3zs4sIf5oj— JAH (@Jahmyr_Gibbs1) March 6, 2019
Shortly following Gibbs' announcement, Cedartown, Georgia running back Kobe Pryor took to Twitter to announce his overture from the Tigers, who will be competing with Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and others in pursuit of the 5-11, 205-pounder.
LSU signed two premier 2019 backs in John Emery and Tyrion Davis, but the Tigers are hoping to add 1-2 more this recruiting cycle.
Blessed to receive an offer from Louisiana State University!!🐯@Mansell247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/IHB6UUr6X3— KP (@kobe_pryor) March 5, 2019