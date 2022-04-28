LSU corner Derek Stingley Jr. selected No. 3 by Houston Texans in NFL Draft

Derek Stingley Jr. arrived to LSU as the nation's No. 1 ranked prospect in 2019 and now heads to the NFL three years later as the program's highest-ever drafted defensive back.

The Houston Texans selected the Tigers' cornerback No. 3 overall Thursday evening on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

That mark also ties Ohio State's Shawn Springs to the Seattle Seahawks in 1997, Nebraska's Bruce Pickens to the Atlanta Falcons in 1991 and Miami's Bennie Blades to the Detroit Lions in 1988 as the highest-picked corner in draft history.

Despite ups and downs along the way, he transitions to the next level in the high standing that had been heavily anticipated for him from early in his career.

Stingley signed with the hometown Tigers as the nation's top-ranked prospect out of The Dunham School in Baton Rouge — a rare feat for a corner — and immediately lived up to that billing as a young star on that year's dominant national championship run.

The 6-1, 190-pound athlete earned All-American honors as a freshman and discussion as one of the top defenders in college football.

He started all 15 games that season and finished with team highs of 21 passes defenses, 15 breakups and six interceptions, as well as 38 tackles, including one for loss.

Stingley — like LSU as a whole — was limited by coaching changes, injuries and other circumstances during the rollercoaster two years that followed.

He appeared in and started 10 games during that span with five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 35 tackles, including six for loss.

His NFL Draft stock appeared to waver slightly as a result, with the many rankings lists and mock drafts projecting him potentially slipping into the early teens.

But a full medical clearance in March and an impressive Pro Day performance earlier this month, including a 4.37-second 40-yard dash and 38 1/2-inch vertical leap, helped answer some questions and begin reversing that trend.

Stingley was the first defensive back off the board, following the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions taking defensive ends Travon Walker of Georgia and Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan, respectively.

The Tigers have now had at least one player selected in each NFL Draft since 1994 and a first-round selection in each of the past four classes.

Houston did not list an LSU player on its current roster.