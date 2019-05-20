LSU sophomore-to-be cornerback Kelvin Joseph has entered the transfer portal, per a source at the school.

Joseph participated in only six games as a freshman, logging a total of 12 tackles and one pass deflection.

Joseph was expected to battle freshman cornerback sensation Derek Stingley Jr. for the starting spot opposite of Kristian Fulton this fall.

Joseph's transfer request comes on the heels of defensive lineman Davin Cotton's decision to leave the program and continue his career at Southern University.

Once a player has entered the transfer portal schools are able to establish contact with the player. An entry into the transfer portal does not guarantee that a transfer will transpire.

