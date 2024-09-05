In his Thursday afternoon press conference, LSU head coach Brian Kelly told us that the Tigers could be without two key offensive players in Saturday's home opener against Nicholls.

The first of those two players is Chris Hilton, who missed the season opener due to a bone bruise. They've been slowly working him back, but he is officially ruled out and will miss his second straight game.

The second player is Garrett Dellinger. It was reported earlier today by LSU Odyssey that Dellinger suffered a concussion during the USC game and hasn't practiced all week. Kelly didn't confirm what the injury was, but he said that Dellinger is questionable for the game.

Dellinger played all 64 offensive snaps for LSU in their opener against USC and was credited with just one pressure allowed. If he's out, we'll likely see Tyree Adams or Paul Mubenga step up in his place.

The Tigers take on Nicholls State at 6:30pm CT on Saturday. With a SEC matchup right around the corner, if there's any doubt whether Dellinger is ready to play or not, this might be the week to give him some time off.