LSU improved to 6-2 on Tuesday night after a dominant second half performance at the Pete Marovich Assembly Center.

The Tigers outscored the Privateers 52-24 in the second half on their way to a convincing 90-54 win. The Tigers are now winners of three straight, rebounding well from their tough loss to No. 25 Utah State on Nov. 22.

LSU turned in an efficient offensive performance in route to the 90-point showing, shooting 54.8% from the field on 34-62 shooting and 17-21 from the stripe (81%). The Tigers were led in scoring by sophomore forward Emmitt Williams and freshman forward Trendon Watford with 18 points.

Williams continued his strong, efficient offensive play by scoring his 18 points on 8-12 shooting and 2-2 from the free throw stripe. He also contributed 9 rebounds, three of which came on the offensive end.

The first half featured a series of lead changes and some sluggish offensive play from the Tigers, before closing out on a 13-2 run in the final 4:10 of the first half for a 38-30 edge at intermission.

The Tigers were able to push the lead to double digits early in the second half after Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams both recorded steals and blocks in the first couple minutes of game action. LSU maintained a marginal advantage for the next seven minutes when the Volunteers dropped a jumper to cut the LSU lead to 12 at 58-46.

The Tigers ran wild from there, going on a 25-2 run over the next seven minutes. The Volunteers missed 10-straight field goals during that stretch as the Tigers continued to play inspired defense.

The Tigers had five players in double-digits on the evening (Emmitt WIlliams 18, Trendon Watford 18, Charles Manning Jr. 13, Darius Days 12, Javonte Smart 12).

The Tigers are due back on the court Sunday for another home contest against a 2-5 Northwestern State Demons team.











