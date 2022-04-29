LSU DB Cordale Flott selected by New York Giants in NFL Draft's third round

Cordale Flott became LSU's third player selected in this year's NFL Draft Friday.

The New York Giants selected the cornerback the 6-foot-1, 178-pound cornerback in the third round with the No. 81 pick overall.

He joined fellow cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to the Houston Texans at No. 3 on Thursday and guard Ed Ingram at No. 59 in the second round earlier Friday.

The Saraland, Ala., native played in 14 games, including one start, as a freshman on LSU's 2019 national championship run before becoming a full-time starter the past two years.

Flott finished his college career with 99 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and two forced fumbles in 35 games and 21 starts.

He snatched his lone interception this fall in the first quarter at Mississippi State to help the Tigers hold an early lead in the eventual 28-25 victory in Starkville, Miss.

Flott ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash and 4.1-second pro agility drill at LSU's Pro Day earlier this month and recorded a 34-inch vertical leap and 10-foot-2-inch broad jump.